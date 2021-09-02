Russia's Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 94.8% efficacy against the coronavirus during the vaccination campaign in San Marino, while its efficacy against hospitalizations is estimated at 95.9%, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 94.8% efficacy against the coronavirus during the vaccination campaign in San Marino, while its efficacy against hospitalizations is estimated at 95.9%, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

San Marino authorized the use of the Russian vaccine in winter. It became the first European country to defeat the coronavirus and lift restrictions thanks to inclusion of Sputnik V in its portfolio, the RDIF recalled, noting that over 70% of San Marino's adult population were vaccinated with Sputnik V.

"The efficacy of Sputnik V was measured based on the monitoring of COVID cases between 25 February and 23 August, 2021. Overall efficacy over 21 days after administering the first dose was estimated at 94.8% while efficacy against hospitalizations estimated at 95.9%. Sputnik V is the most efficient vaccine against hospitalizations with COVID-19 in the country," the RDIF said in a press release.