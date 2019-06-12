RWMC starts anti dengue campaign

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started anti dengue campaign to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started anti dengue campaign to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC conducted door to door campaign in area of Dhoke Khilo Khan where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep surroundings neat and clean.

Keeping surroundings clean will help keep environment healthy, spokesman said.