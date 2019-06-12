UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC Starts Anti Dengue Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

RWMC starts anti dengue campaign

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started anti dengue campaign to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has started anti dengue campaign to raise awareness about life cycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC conducted door to door campaign in area of Dhoke Khilo Khan where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep surroundings neat and clean.

Keeping surroundings clean will help keep environment healthy, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Rawalpindi Lead

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

6 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova Police Officers Suspended Over Support for ..

45 seconds ago

PSA must be immediately repealed in IOK: Amnesty

46 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.