Sanctions Affecting Vulnerable Countries Amid COVID-19 Should Be Removed - UNGA President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:33 PM

Sanctions that are negatively impacting developing countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic should be removed, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in an interview with Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Sanctions that are negatively impacting developing countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic should be removed, UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think the UN call is very clear as to removing sanctions, especially sanctions that make it impossible for those in the most vulnerable situations, [related to health], I think this is what is important. This was also a call made by the Secretary-General and the Security Council itself," the UNGA president said.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a letter addressed to leaders of the G20 countries, urged them to waive sanctions imposed on nations to ensure that their citizens have access to food and health services essential to fight the coronavirus.

