SCO Supports China's Fight Against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:04 PM

SCO supports China's fight against novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) issued a statement on Friday to support China's efforts against novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) issued a statement on Friday to support China's efforts against novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic.

The statement said that the SCO member states welcome the Chinese government and people's decisive measures to battle against the coronavirus epidemic, and are willing to provide necessary assistance and develop close cooperation with China.

The organization called on the international community to enhance coordination under the framework of the World Health Organization to safeguard regional and international public health security.

The SCO said it firmly believes that the epidemic will be effectively prevented from spreading and be overwhelmed through coordination and mutual support among all parties.

