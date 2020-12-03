Seven more patients lose battle against COVID at Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Another seven patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 285 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Kausar Perveen (61) Muhammad Saleem (51) M.

Ali Javid ( 55) Faiz (30) Saifullah (47) and Ghulam Haider (55) and Syed Sajid Naqvi (69) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Four victims hailed from Multan two from DG Khan and one belonged to Kot Addu, he informed.

Sixty-four patients were positive and 54 were suspected out of total 170 cases, he said.