Singapore to bring Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine into National Vaccination Program

(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore will bring the recently Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR)-authorized Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine into the National Vaccination Program, the Ministry of Health said Saturday

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Singapore will bring the recently Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR)-authorized Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine into the National Vaccination Program, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

The move will allow the small minority of unvaccinated individuals, especially those who cannot take the mRNA vaccines due to medical conditions, to become fully vaccinated safely.

Earlier this week, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce announced the extension of the Stabilization Phase for four weeks, through to Nov.

21, 2021, with a mid-point review.

Singapore will make full use of this extension to build the strong foundations that will enable the safe resumption of activities, said the ministry.

Singapore will consolidate the capabilities in safeguarding the health of anyone who might become infected.

This entails ensuring that everyone becomes familiar and comfortable with being placed on the Home Recovery Program (HRP), and ensuring that the onboarding and medical support for those who enter the HRP are primed optimally.