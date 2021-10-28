S.Korea reports 2,111 more COVID-19 cases, 358,412 in total

South Korea reported 2,111 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 358,412

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,111 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 358,412.

The daily caseload was up from 1,952 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 114 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,555.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 785 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 707 and 136.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 467, or 22.

3 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,040.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,808. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 percent.

A total of 1,195 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 330,853. The total recovery rate was 92.31 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 40,970,884 people, or 79.8 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 36,970,850, or 72.0 percent of the population.