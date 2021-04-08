UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 700 More COVID-19 Cases, 107,598 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:12 PM

South Korea reported 700 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 107,598

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 700 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 107,598.

The daily caseload was up from 668 in the previous day, recording the highest in 91 days since Jan. 7.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple digits since Nov. 8 last year owing to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 239 were Seoul residents and 223 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-six cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,762.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,758. The total fatality rate stood at 1.63 percent.

A total of 432 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 98,360. The total recovery rate was 91.41 percent.

The country has tested more than 8.01 million people, among whom 7,826,829 tested negative for the virus and 77,994 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 1,075,574 people with 42,647 fully vaccinated.

