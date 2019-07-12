UrduPoint.com
Surprise Inspection Of Hospitals Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:05 PM

The district administration and health department have decided to conduct surprise inspection of government-run health facilities to hold negligent staff accountable and ensure availability of doctors, nurses and medicines there

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration and health department have decided to conduct surprise inspection of government-run health facilities to hold negligent staff accountable and ensure availability of doctors, nurses and medicines there.

The initiative was taken on the instructions of deputy commissioner Amir Khatak.

In compliance of the order, three health facilities were inspected on Friday. First surprise inspection was conducted by district coordinator Dr. Ata Ur Rahman at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Buch Khusro Abad.

He found staff present and cleanliness satisfactory. Likewise, assistant commissioner Shujabad Abida Fareed conducted surprise inspection of THQ hospital Shujabad where she checked attendance register, and medicines stock.

Dog-bite vaccine was available but snake-bite vaccine was not there. She instructed hospital administration to issue demand for snake-bite vaccine and was informed that it has already been done.

She also inspected PLI centre for hepatitis patients where all staff members were present and cleanliness situation was satisfactory.

