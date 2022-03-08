Taiwan reports 53 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, including eight locally transmitted infections and 45 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said Tuesday

TAIPEI, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Taiwan reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, including eight locally transmitted infections and 45 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, two are linked to a cluster in Yilan County, and the rest are connected to a cluster involving a tour group, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 20,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,472 were local infections