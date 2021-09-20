UrduPoint.com

Thailand Reports 12,709 New COVID-19 Cases, 106 More Deaths

Thailand's COVID-19 cases rose by 12,709 with 106 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Monday

Of the new infections, 2,831 cases were detected in the capital city of Bangkok, the area with the highest number of cases.

Of the new infections, 2,831 cases were detected in the capital city of Bangkok, the area with the highest number of cases.

The number of total infections in Thailand has risen to more than 1.48 million while the number of the death toll has climbed to 15,469, according to the CCSA.

The number of new patients who have recovered from COVID-19 stood at 11,125 which is around 1,500 less than new infections.

Thailand has been accelerating its vaccine rollout over the past months as the country gears up for a wider reopening to fully-vaccinated foreign visitors next month.

Places including Chonburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai will open on Oct. 1, and other areas will then follow in gradual stages.

The government aims to inoculate at least 50 percent of the population in each province and extend the vaccination to people above 12 years old. The authorities also plan to give a booster dose to those who received two vaccine doses.

The country aims to inoculate about 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

As of Sunday, the country has administered over 44.74 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with about 21 percent of its total population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

