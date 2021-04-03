Traffic warden dies from COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 has started hitting wardens of city traffic police as it claimed life of a traffic warden here on Saturday.

According to spokesman, traffic warden Hamad Ali was hospitalized for the past few days who contracted Covid-19 while on duty in Cantt Circle. Hamad was born on February 20, 1983, and was a resident of Taxila.

On April 2, 2007, while enlisting as a traffic warden in the traffic police and on duty in Cantt Circle. He was a fearless, dutiful and dedicated officer and always performed his duties honestly and efficiently.

Hammad Ali has left two daughters and widow.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas said that for the safety and convenience of the citizens, Rawalpindi Police was playing its role on the frontline to implement SOPs. CPO paid tribute to those who died of Coronavirus "We stand with our families in this hour of grief". he added. He further said that the Rawalpindi police would provide best medical treatment to the officers and personals who contain Coronavirus