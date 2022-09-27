UrduPoint.com

UHS Plans To Extend In-service Death Benefits To Its Staff

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2022 | 01:04 PM

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

VC Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore says after the audit of the programmes, the process of admissions for the current session will be started.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) A meeting of the faculty and administrative heads of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held on Tuesday at the Jinnah Campus which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

It was decided in the meeting to adopt the Punjab government's policy regarding the in-service death benefits to the families of deceased employees. In this regard, UHS VC directed the finance department to move a summary.

Moreover, the task of admissions to various academic programmes of the university was given to the Medical education department. It was also decided that all departments would conduct an audit of their programmes and submit a report within a week before admissions.

Apart from this, the opinion of experts from other universities would also be taken to improve the standards.

UHS VC said that after the audit of the programmes, the process of admissions for the current session would be started. He further said that the recruitment of new faculty would be completed in October.

He said that a meeting with the President, Pakistan Medical Commission on MDCAT for admission to medical and dental colleges was expected next week, in which the action plan would be finalized regarding the conduct of the test in Punjab by the mid of November.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Government Of Punjab Punjab October November All From

Recent Stories

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

5 minutes ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

29 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

1 hour ago
 US announces additional grant of $10mln under food ..

US announces additional grant of $10mln under food security for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.