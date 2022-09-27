UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

(@Abdulla99267510)

VC Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore says after the audit of the programmes, the process of admissions for the current session will be started.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2022) A meeting of the faculty and administrative heads of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held on Tuesday at the Jinnah Campus which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

It was decided in the meeting to adopt the Punjab government's policy regarding the in-service death benefits to the families of deceased employees. In this regard, UHS VC directed the finance department to move a summary.

Moreover, the task of admissions to various academic programmes of the university was given to the Medical education department. It was also decided that all departments would conduct an audit of their programmes and submit a report within a week before admissions.

Apart from this, the opinion of experts from other universities would also be taken to improve the standards.

UHS VC said that after the audit of the programmes, the process of admissions for the current session would be started. He further said that the recruitment of new faculty would be completed in October.

He said that a meeting with the President, Pakistan Medical Commission on MDCAT for admission to medical and dental colleges was expected next week, in which the action plan would be finalized regarding the conduct of the test in Punjab by the mid of November.