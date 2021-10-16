UrduPoint.com

UK Records More Than 40,000 COVID Cases For Third Day In A Row

Another 44,932 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 as the country recorded more than 40,000 COVID cases on the third successive day, according to official figures released Saturday

It brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,361,651.

The country also reported a further 145 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 138,379. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 7,086 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The data came as National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace estimated that 400,000 coronavirus test samples were processed through the Immensa Health Clinic lab in Wolverhampton and an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect results between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12.

An investigation was launched into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they had previously tested positive on a lateral flow device.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said most were in the South West of England.

