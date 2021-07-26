UK reports another 36,389 corona-virus cases

UrduPoint.com
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 36,389 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 5,637,975, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also recorded another 64 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,044. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England recently lifted most COVID-19 restrictions as part of the final step of the road-map out of the lock-down. Scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase likelihood of dangerous variants.

The number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 in the community in England was estimated at 741,700 in the week to 17 July, according to the latest figures released by Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That means approximately one in 75 people in England are likely to have had COVID-19 last week, up from one in 95 people in the previous week.

This is the highest number since the week to Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, emergency measures have been launched aimed at safeguarding food supplies, with around 10,000 critical workers in the sector told they would not need to quarantine if alerted by the NHS (National Health Service) app if they are fully vaccinated, Sky news reported Friday.

A small group of people in other industries such as transport will also be able to be free from self-isolation provided they have received both doses of the corona-virus vaccine, according to the report.

About 88 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 69 percent have received two doses, according to the latest figures.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

