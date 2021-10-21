Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

Ukraine reported Thursday record coronavirus cases and deaths as the country re-imposed restrictions to curb the spread of infections

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Ukraine reported Thursday record coronavirus cases and deaths as the country re-imposed restrictions to curb the spread of infections.

A government tally registered 22,415 new infections in 24 hours -- the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

It also showed a record 546 deaths in ex-Soviet nation, whose public health service is under-resourced.

Authorities in the country of around 41 million initially struggled to source vaccines and convince Ukrainians to innoculate themselves.

But new measures imposed in badly hit regions requiring vaccine certificates for entry to public places including schools and theatres have seen a wave of people getting inoculated.

Officials reported that 251,254 people had been vaccinated over 24 hours -- the highest figure since the beginning of Ukraine's vaccination drive in February.

As of Thursday, certificates or negative tests were also required for internal travel in Ukraine on buses, trains and airplanes.

Four vaccines including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna are available in Ukraine, but only 19 percent of the adult Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated, according to the government.

The campaign has been hampered by a rise of forged vaccination certificates and fake PCR tests.

Ukraine has recorded more than 2.7 million coronavirus cases and over 62,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.