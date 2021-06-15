Various cities of Punjab, Sindh witness shortage of Covid-19 vaccine

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has denied reports of shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in Punjab and Sindh.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) The shortage of Covid-19 vaccine has hit various cities of Punjab and Sindh, the latest reports say.

The process of vaccination has come to an halt due to shortage of doses. According to the reports, the shortage has taken place because of the delay in supply of vaccine from the Federal government for some unknown reasons.

Karachi has also been witnessing shortage in vaccine as the citizens who are coming for second dose are being faciliated at major centres.

The reports say that at least 20 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are likely today.

A large number of people at Lahore’s vaccination centres have faced trouble due to shortage of vaccine and security guards have been sending them back.

A local tv has also reported that vaccination process will start again after two days.

“There is only three-day stock of vaccine stock left in different cities of the province,” the sources seeking anonymity say.

The Punjab Health departmetn has demanded more vaccines.

“Vaccination process in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad has also stopped due to shortage of vaccine. Gujranwala divisions have aslo witnessed shortage,” they added.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, however, has denied any shortage, saying that a large number of people have come to the centre for second dose and that’s was the reason of slow process.

“There is no shortage of vaccine. It was rush of those people who were there for second dose,” the minister says.

She also says, “Our storage is there near Manga and we are working supply.

She has urged the people either to wait or go to vaccination centre near the warehouse.

Pfizer vaccine is also being administered to the people today.

Administration of AstraZeneca vaccine has started at Karachi Expo Centre for people aged 18 and above after the government revised the guidelines for the Oxford vaccine, which was earlier restricted for people below 40.