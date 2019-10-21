UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

YDA Decides To Hold Protest At PIMS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:36 PM

YDA decides to hold protest at PIMS

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday announced to start protest against non-implementing of decisions related with the service structure of medical practitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday announced to start protest against non-implementing of decisions related with the service structure of medical practitioners.

According to YDA, the ministry concerned didn't implement its decision of increasing salaries and stipend of doctors and post-graduates working in the PIMS hospital.

It was decided that the YDA will not provide medical services to patients at Out Patients Department and operation theaters of PIMS.

YDA representatives asked the ministry concerned to implement its pledges including increase in salary packages for doctors.

They added despite assurance they didn't fulfill their promise.

They said that all PIMS doctors are united and decided to start this protest till their demands are accepted by the quarters concerned.

The YDA had called off its previous protest three weeks back on assurance of the ministry concerned to address their concerns. Now the YDA once again announced new protest call with new demands with threat of suspension of services for patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Young All

Recent Stories

MoHAP honours 49 facilities as part of &#039;Baby ..

11 minutes ago

No option but to prepare to counter Indian aggress ..

13 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Italian ..

26 minutes ago

Establishment of Halal Food Authority to be announ ..

4 minutes ago

China to inspect misuse of food funds for rural st ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks edge higher despite big Boeing hit

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.