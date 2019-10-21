YDA decides to hold protest at PIMS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday announced to start protest against non-implementing of decisions related with the service structure of medical practitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday announced to start protest against non-implementing of decisions related with the service structure of medical practitioners.

According to YDA, the ministry concerned didn't implement its decision of increasing salaries and stipend of doctors and post-graduates working in the PIMS hospital.

It was decided that the YDA will not provide medical services to patients at Out Patients Department and operation theaters of PIMS.

YDA representatives asked the ministry concerned to implement its pledges including increase in salary packages for doctors.

They added despite assurance they didn't fulfill their promise.

They said that all PIMS doctors are united and decided to start this protest till their demands are accepted by the quarters concerned.

The YDA had called off its previous protest three weeks back on assurance of the ministry concerned to address their concerns. Now the YDA once again announced new protest call with new demands with threat of suspension of services for patients.