2 More Families Join Anti-PKK Sit-in Protest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:59 PM

TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Two more families on Wednesday joined the ongoing sit-in protest in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province against the PKK in an effort to bring back their children abducted or forcibly recruited by terrorists.

The protest outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) -- which the government accuses of having links to the YPG/PKK -- began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists. It has been growing every day.

Fikret Koc, a father from the eastern Van province, joined the sit-in over the kidnapping of his son, Izzet. Koc said his son left home claiming to be going abroad for work eight years ago when he was 22 years old and that they never heard from him since. "They [PKK] are deceiving people.

Making brothers enemies of one another," Koc told reporters.

Sami Dolas, a father from the eastern Bingol province, also joined the protest for his son, Bunyamin, who was abducted five years ago at age 19. Dolas said his son was deceived while studying at university and called Bunyamin to surrender.

"I want my child to return and seek refuge with the government. We don't know if our son is dead or alive. His mother is distraught. If you're listening [son], please return and surrender to justice," Dolas told reporters.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

