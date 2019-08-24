21,500 broadband lines not restored after 20 days in IOK

On the completion of 20 days of lockdown in Occupied Kashmir, there is no word from the authorities on restoring over 21,000 broadband connections in the Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :On the completion of 20 days of lockdown in Occupied Kashmir, there is no word from the authorities on restoring over 21,000 broadband connections in the Kashmir valley.

As per official figures, the 10 districts of Kashmir valley have over 44,000 landline connections and 21,500 dedicated broadband internet connections, reported KMS.

A senior official of a telecom company said, the Srinagar region, comprising Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam districts, had 32,000 landlines and 15,000 broadband connections. Except for the restoration of some telephone exchanges in Srinagar district, a majority of the 32,000 landlines in the Srinagar region are still not working, while broadband connections have still not been restored, he said.

Likewise in the Baramulla region, comprising Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, a majority of the nearly 5,000 telephone lines have not been restored yet and 2,500 broadband connections are still not functioning, the reports said.

The south Kashmir region, comprising Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts, is still incommunicado since August 5, with a majority of the total 7,000 landlines in the region not yet restored by the authorities.

Reports said that south Kashmir had over 4,000 broadband Internet connections which continued to be blocked.

The Internet connections of different commercial establishments and media houses have still not been restored by the authorities.