27 October Reminds of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir: DG KLC

Ershad Mahmud, Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell of Azad Government of the State of Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday said that 27th October reminds the day of Indian's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the local people

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) : Ershad Mahmud, Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell of Azad Government of the State of Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday said that 27th October reminds the day of Indian's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the local people.

"Therefore, the people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world has always been observing October 27 as a Black Day to denounce the occupation", he said in an exclusive interview to APP.

The DG KLC continued that this day every year, the people of Kashmir reaffirm their resolve to continue their struggle till they attain the right of self-determination as pledged by the several United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Ershad, also central Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreeek e Insaaf (AJK Chapter) , underlined that the entire world was well aware that the Kashmir dispute is one of the long outstanding issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

Ershad said that the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution on August 5th in 2019 has changed ground realities and exposed India's sinister intentions towards internationally acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state.

The people of Kashmir witnessed history's longest ever e-curfew which means life without the internet, e said adding that since then IIOJK has been converted into an open prison.

He further said that Kashmiris, particularly in the Kashmir valley, cutting across the political divide felt betrayed and humiliated.

"This action is considered an existential threat that compelled people and leadership to pitch a strong resistance", he added.

"Fear is that if BJP Government succeeds in Kashmir, consequently further dis-empower the people of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Demography change, installation of a Hindu Chief Minister in a Muslim majority disputed state is part of its (New Delhi) nefarious political game plan", Kashmir, he continued is the most heavily militarized zone in the world. Constant repression is an old saga in Kashmir. The Indian security apparatus have used the most brutal methods, from torture to killings, to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri people. The level of brutality and coercion is breaking all previous records nowadays", Ershad said.

The Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell further said that ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir should have been followed by some political steps. So far ceasefire sustained by it might not last long if required steps are not taken.

"The recent developments indicated that the back-channel conversations or third party mediation efforts cannot deter Modi Government from pursuing its ideological agenda towards Kashmir", he observed.