3 Kashmir-origin Americans among 5 killed in New York cars collision

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) : At least five persons, including three Kashmir-origin American nationals, belonging to Mirpur, were killed in a road accident after two over-speeding cars collided head on near the Broome County Line in the Town of Richford in New York, United States, on Sunday.

According to reports reaching here, the ill-fated youth were identified as Chaudhry Sikander, son of Sufi Muhammad Nazir, ex President of Kashmir Press Club Mirpur, Nasir Mahmood, (Sufi's son-in-law) and another family member Iftikhar. Two others, travelling in the car coming from opposite direction and died in the accident, could not be identified.

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office confirmed the five deaths in the two-car collision on State Route 79 near the Broome County Line in the Town of Richford.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle occupied by five persons was traveling eastbound on State Route 79 and passed a vehicle also traveling eastbound. While traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, the car hit another vehicle traveling westbound with two passengers. Of the five individuals in the car traveling eastbound three were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the other passengers, who was transported to Wilson Hospital, was in critical condition. The other passenger was flown by Guthrie Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he was in stable condition.

The two individuals in the vehicle traveling westbound were pronounced dead at the scene.

