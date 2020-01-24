AJK CDC approves Rs 7 billion Development Projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) on Friday approved Rs 7 billion for ten development projects of mass public welfare for various parts of the liberated territory.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the CDC meeting in the State's metropolis, an AJK government statement issued here Friday evening said.

The committee also approved initiation of rehabilitation work in quake hit areas of Mirpur from the development budget and accorded approval for immediate release of 690 million rupees for reconstruction and widening of Chechiyan-Jaatlaan road. Rs. 110 million were also approved for the Afzal Pur Bridge in Mirpur.

The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned authorities for immediate release of funds and completing the tendering process and starting work on these projects by the end of next month.

The other projects approved in the CDC meeting were included; Water Supply Schemes in Districts Muzaffarabad (Ghari Dupatta) Jehlum Valley (Chakkar and Chinnari), construction, up-gradation and blacktopping of 228 kilometer roads in districts Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Poonch, Bagh, Mirpur and Kotli and 3.2 Megawatt Chamm Fall Hydropower Project in Jehlum Valley.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr.

Syed Asif Hussain briefed the cabinet on ten agenda points.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned authorities for taking effective steps to tackle land-sliding issue in the state following a comprehensive study on land slide treatment in Azad Kashmir.

He also directed for thorough inquiry of Bagh District Complex construction and sought report in ten days time.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the relevant department to accelerate pace of work on Kahuta Water Supply Scheme and complete it at the earliest. "Reconstruction work in Mirpur quake hit areas to be completed on priority", he added.

He said rehabilitation and reconstruction in calamity hit areas is top priority of the government and asked concerned authorities to complete the ongoing operations in collaboration with NDMA and other relevant organizations at the earliest.

The Prime Minister directed to complete the development projects in stipulated time without compromising the quality.

He directed secretaries of the relevant departments to ensure timely completion of these projects with effective monitoring mechanism.

Relevant Ministers, Chief Secretary, ACS (Development), Secretaries and heads of relevant departments attended the meeting.