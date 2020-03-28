AJK High Court orders release of prisoners on bail to contain coronavirus spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Saturday directed the Jail authorities to release all the under trail prisoners on personal surety bond who had been detained for the crimes having punishment of less than 10 years excluding crime of terrorism and against state, while screening be conducted of the prisoners in jail and anyone having symptoms of coronavirus be shifted to quarantine

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Saturday directed the Jail authorities to release all the under trail prisoners on personal surety bond who had been detained for the crimes having punishment of less than 10 years excluding crime of terrorism and against state, while screening be conducted of the prisoners in jail and anyone having symptoms of coronavirus be shifted to quarantine.

A larger bench of the High Court headed by acting Chief Justice Azhar Saleem Babar and comprising on Justice Chaudhary Muhammad Munir and Justice Raza Ali Khan passed this order on a petition filed by President Central Bar Association Nasir Masood Mughal Advocate.

The apex court in its order said that under trail prisoners detained in crimes having a punishment of imprisonment of more than 10 years be released for two months on personal surety bond, while prisoners detained in the crimes having imprisonment of less than 10 years be released on bail.

Moreover, the jail authorities can release any other prisoner on parole.