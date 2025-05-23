AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination

Azad Jammu Kashmir Minister for Information Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah has expressed his profound gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their steadfast support of Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination

While talking to a delegation of Azerbaijan Television AZTV led by Almaz Mahmood Nasibova that called on him in the State metropolis on Friday, the Minister lauded the Azerbaijan's crystal clear stance on the issue of Kashmir and standing in solidarity with Pakistan during the recent war.

"We are grateful to all brotherly Islamic countries especially the Azerbaijan for their strong steadfast support to Kashmiris just cause", he said.

The information minister also briefed the visiting delegation about the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Indian occupation authorities have intensified atrocities against Kashmiris following the Phalgam false flag operation.

He also warned India against committing any misadventure again, saying that Pakistan would deliver an even much stronger response than on May 10 if the enemy tried to repeat the past mistakes.

Briefing the delegation about the diverse aspects of Kashmiri society in Azad Kashmir, the information minister said, "Azad Kashmir has the highest literacy rate in Pakistan, where women are more educated than men."

Speaking on the occasion, AZTV delegation member Almaz Mahmud Nasibova highlighted the strong ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, emphasizing the love and affection shared by the people of both brotherly nations.

She praised Pakistan for its consistent support of Azerbaijan, especially on the issue of Karabakh.

Ms. Almaz expressed her satisfaction over development, peace, and stability in Azad Kashmir. She also appreciated the government's women empowerment policies.

During the meeting, Public Relations Manager Raja Amjad Hussain Minhas, President Azerbaijan Trade House Adeel Butt, Director Information Muhammad Bashir Mirza, District Education Officer Syeda Aiman Naqvi, Assistant Director PID External Publicity Wing Amna Iqbal, Deputy Director Education Syed Ahmed Hassan, District Information Officer Raja Muhammad Sohail Khan, Syed Asif Hussain Naqvi, Raja Abdul Basit, Khizr Hayat, Khawaja Muhammad Hanif, Sardar Shamim Anjum, and others were also present.

