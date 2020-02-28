AJK journalist discuss vibrant role of AJK press to highlight national Kashmir cause

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :, Senior AJK-based journalists affiliated with the national and State press Friday visited foreign office in Islamabad and discussed the current Kashmir situation and the perpetuation of more vibrant role of Kashmiri journalists for early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue under the spirit of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

The participants interacted And Discussed, in length, The Role Of Kashmiri Media in Current Kashmir Situation Particularly after India's Sinister unilateral forced Action Of Aug. 5, 2020 Revoking Special Status of internationally acknowledged Disputed Indian Held Jammu Kashmir State scrapping Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, with The Spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Mrs. Ayesha Farooqi, Director General South Asia Desk Mr. Zahid Hafeez And Other Senior Officials of The Foreign Office.

The meeting / Interaction Between AJK Journalists And The Foreign Office Officials To encourage More Vibrant Role Of National And The AJK State Press To HIghlight Kashmir Cause, especially ongoing history's worst human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir, through their high intelect and pen, was Managed and conducted By Veteran Kashmiri Intellectual And Writer Ershad Mahmud, Also The Central Secretary Information, PTI, AJK.

The Journalists delegation attending the meeting From Mirpur, was Comprising Senior Journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Kashmir Press Club Mirpur President Sajaad Jaraal, JKUJ President Hafiz Maqsood, CUJ AJK President Muhammad Zafeer Baba, Raja Habib Ullah Khan, Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Zaffar Mughal, Shehzada Iqbal and Shujah Jaraal. Journalists From Muzaffarabad Include Jalal ud Din Mughal And Tazeem Yaseen. Journalists From Rawalakot Include Sarwar Nazar Muhammad, Sardar Abdul Razaq, Sardar Rashid Nazir, Rawalakot Press Club President Ejaz Qamar, Masood Gardezi, Imran Ayub, Sajid Anwar, Number Kayani besides Islamabad-based Senior Kashmiri journalists And Writers Including Sardar Qaiser Khan, Khawaja Kashif Mir And Others.

Seasoned Kashmiri Intellectual, Rights And Political Activist, Ershad Mahmud While Sharing, Expressed Gratitude And Hoped of The Continuation Of Similar Interaction Sessions Between AJK-based Working Journalists And The Foreign Office In Future Also For Strengthening The National Kashmir Cause Through Their vast Professional skills, high Intellect And Pen.