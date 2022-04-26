UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Calls On CM Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 05:39 PM

AJK PM calls on CM Balochistan

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Tuesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo here at CM Secretariat

The parliamentarians of AJK and Balochistan were also present on the occasion.

The matters pertaining to mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the AJK prime minister for being elected unopposed.

"Qaid-e-Azam termed Kashmir as an integral part of Pakistan," CM Bizinjo said while talking to the delegation adding that people of Balochistan fully supported the just struggle of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris living in Balochistan were close to our heart.

Issues faced by Kashmiri community in the province would be resolved on priority basis, he added.

The chief minister also announced to increase the quota allotted in Bolan Medical College for Kashmiri students.

