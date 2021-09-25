UrduPoint.com

AJK PM For Dispensation Of Quality Health, Other Facilities To AIMS Hospital

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid a surprise visit to Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Hospital on Friday night

He visited the patients and inquired about their well being besides problems of the people there, a statement issued here said.

He expressed his displeasure over the absence of doctors and non-availability of medicines and poor sanitation arrangements in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that the provision of the basic health facilities to the people is the fundamental responsibility of the government and all resources will be channelized to achieve this objective.

He said basic health facilities to the citizens will be ensured according to the vision of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

