AJK PM Lauds Kashmiri Expatriates' Role For Kashmir Issue On International Level

Mon 20th September 2021

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday highly commended the vibrant role of the overseas Kashmiri for projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing the Indian forces atrocities on people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at international level

Addressing overseas Kashmiri living in Britain on webinar, he said overseas Kashmiri were the assets of the country and playing a vital role for strengthening the economy of the country.

He said the government would highlight the Kashmir issue over the globe with the cooperation of the overseas Kashmiri .

He said the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had projected the Kashmir issue at international level and had exposed the Indian nefarious designs over the globe and proved a real ambassador of Kashmiri people.

He urged the overseas Kashmiris to forcefully register their protest on September, 25 on the occasion of the address of the Indian Prime Minister at the United Nations General Assembly.

He urged the overseas Kashmiri to invest in the tourism and other sectors and the government would provide all possible facilities to them in that regard, adding overseas cell was being established to facilitate them.

He said the present government was taking all possible measures to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state and to create a society free from corruption and added that all resources would be utilized for the welfare of the people of state.

He said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the line of control more than five times which was a great source of strength for the Kashmiri people and added that the present government attached priority to resolving the problems of the people living at the line of control.

He paid tributes to the Pakistan Armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country.

