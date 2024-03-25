Open Menu

AJK PM Pledges To Safeguard State Population's Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:25 PM

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of the state's people at a function hosted by the Forester and Forest Guard Association in the state metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of the state's people at a function hosted by the Forester and Forest Guard Association in the state metropolis on Monday.

Emphasizing his efforts to restore the region's system, the prime minister stressed the importance of a robust check and balance system for sustainable growth.

He condemned corruption and vowed to root out dishonesty and malfeasance.

PM Haq highlighted initiatives to improve governance and announced savings of 25% from the normal budget, which will be allocated for public welfare.

He also addressed concerns over inflation and announced a Rs 10 billion endowment fund to alleviate poverty.

Additionally, he prioritized forest conservation and pledged support for forest employees, promising uniforms and necessary equipment.

The event was attended by government ministers, secretaries, and state forest department officials.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Budget Jammu Event From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

1 hour ago
 SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to ..

SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to journalists

1 hour ago
 Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

1 hour ago
 Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in Fe ..

Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in February

1 hour ago
 SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused invo ..

SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused involved in May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Last shot for Venezuela opposition to register pre ..

Last shot for Venezuela opposition to register presidential candidate

1 hour ago
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

2 hours ago
 Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

2 hours ago
 AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

2 hours ago
 Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing conti ..

Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing continued in Shaheed Benazirabad

2 hours ago
 Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olymp ..

Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olympics

2 hours ago
 Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles r ..

Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownershi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir