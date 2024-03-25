AJK PM Pledges To Safeguard State Population's Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:25 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of the state's people at a function hosted by the Forester and Forest Guard Association in the state metropolis on Monday.
Emphasizing his efforts to restore the region's system, the prime minister stressed the importance of a robust check and balance system for sustainable growth.
He condemned corruption and vowed to root out dishonesty and malfeasance.
PM Haq highlighted initiatives to improve governance and announced savings of 25% from the normal budget, which will be allocated for public welfare.
He also addressed concerns over inflation and announced a Rs 10 billion endowment fund to alleviate poverty.
Additionally, he prioritized forest conservation and pledged support for forest employees, promising uniforms and necessary equipment.
The event was attended by government ministers, secretaries, and state forest department officials.
APP/ahr/378
