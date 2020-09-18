UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Calls For Creating Awareness On Atrocities Taking Place In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:47 PM

AJK President calls for creating awareness on atrocities taking place in IIOJK

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan is incomplete without Jammu and Kashmir and we will continue to strive for their liberation from Indian occupation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) President AJK Sardar Masood Khan has said that Pakistan is incomplete without Jammu and Kashmir and we will continue to strive for their liberation from Indian occupation.

He urged using all resources within our reach to create a critical level of awareness of the atrocities taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Azizabad, Thorar in, Rawalakot. The gathering was presided over by Mufti Makhdoom. Maulana Abdul Razzaq, Sardar Shaukat Mahmood, Sardar Tauseef Aziz, Sardar Janat, Abdul Hafeez, Representative Rawalkot Constituency IV Sardar Ashiq and Sardar Tahir also addressed the gathering.

The President said that we are grateful to be born in Azad Kashmir, where we are free to lead our lives as we will and have innumerable opportunities for development. He said that Poonch is the land of martyrs and Ghazis and we must continue this legacy in helping play our role for the liberation of the occupied portion of Jammu and Kashmir. He especially urged the youth to spearhead a communication revolution and reach to global peers and audiences by using social media platforms. "Vividly highlight the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and the human rights violations being committed there. Young Kashmiris, by the thousands, have been arrested and Kashmiri women are being openly and dishonoured with impunity.

Political activists, journalists and the Hurriyat leadership are all incarcerated", he said.

.

The speakers presented demands to the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir regarding the construction and development of the area including establishment of BHUs, First Aid Posts, reconditioning of Bosagala road, construction of roads leading in and out of Azizabad, Lagiat, Balari, and Kherian. They also requested upgrading Azizabad middle School to the status of high school.

The President said that to address the water scarcity a water-supply scheme has been planned for the people of Thorar from sources in Mouza Chaprri. He further said that reconstruction of Primary School in Bherian, Bosagala road and High School building will be ensured. The President also inaugurated the Bosagala to Azizabad road and the Upper Sangar to Beruta road.

A delegation from Chota Gala led by Sardar Waqas Aziz, during a meeting with the President said that the people of area had provided land for the construction of Poonch University campus. They requested the early completion of the project and also said that roads may be constructed in and around the campus, which would also benefit the people of Chota Gala. The President assured the delegation that the said roads would be built and that construction of the campus will be completed soon. ENDS / APP /AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Martyrs Shaheed Water Social Media Road Young Jammu Chota Sangar Lead Rawalakot Abdul Razzaq Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Women Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Dutch justice minister fined for Covid breach

54 seconds ago

Turkmenistan assures Pakistan to address concerns ..

57 seconds ago

Slavic Fraternity Drills Scheduled, But Also Respo ..

1 minute ago

ATC extends interim bail of PML-N MNA, others in N ..

4 minutes ago

Germany to take on debt again in 2021 in virus fig ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Has Sanctions List in Response to EU Plann ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.