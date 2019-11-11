AJK President condemns Indian moves to ignite hatred against Muslims

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, met Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Ameer Jama’at-i-Islami, Karachi, and other members of the party at the Karachi office, to thank them for the Kashmir March they had organized in August this year following India’s invasion of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August of 5th and subsequent brutalization of the people

Karachi; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, met Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, Ameer Jama’at-i-Islami, Karachi, and other members of the party at the Karachi office, to thank them for the Kashmir March they had organized in August this year following India’s invasion of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August of 5th and subsequent brutalization of the people.

“It was by far one of the biggest rallies in Pakistan. The people of Azad Kashmir and Indian Occupied Kashmir were moved by this massive expression of support and solidarity by the people of Karachi under the banner of Jama’at-i- Islami”, the President said adding that people from all walks of life and different political backgrounds had participated in the rally.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the Jama’at-e-Islami, the people of Karachi and in fact and the entire population Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris for their struggle and self-determination.

He said that the Jama’at had given sacrifices in the past and would continue to do so in the future. He called for a more proactive policy on Kashmir and criticized attempts to divert attention from the burning issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Later on addressing a joint press conference with Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, President Masood Khan said that in IOJK, the Indian Occupation forces had abducted more than 13,000 young boys who were being tortured in concentration camps and prison houses.

The entire Kashmiri leadership, he said, had been detained and was being tortured. The President said that by opening the Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan had given a signal to the international community that it respects other faiths and their holy places.

The Indian Supreme Court, by giving a partial and prejudicial judgment on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque, on the contrary, has demonstrated that India’s majoritarian Hindu rulers endorse sacrilege of Muslim’s holy places and have deliberately taken steps to ignite hatred against Muslims.

The President said that India had also used this action as a diversionary tactic to pursue its nefarious designs of repression of Kashmiris and colonization of the territory. President Masood Khan said that people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, and their supporters all around the world, stand united in their struggle for an end to gross human rights violations in IOJK, Kashmiris’ freedom and reversal of India’s neo-Fascist Hindutva doctrine.