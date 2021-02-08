Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday demanded an international tribunal to hold trial of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for war crimes in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday demanded an international tribunal to hold trial of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for war crimes in Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"If the cronies of fascist dictators like Hitler, the Italian dictator Mussolini, and Milosevic of Yugoslavia can be tried and awarded severe punishments for committing war crimes, why Modi and his partners cannot be tried for their involvement in the same crimes," he questioned.

Addressing two separate webinars organized by Scottish Human Rights Forum and the Pakistan Embassy in Sudan, he said that India has always given the impression about the isolation of Pakistan and Jammu and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the ground realities are totally different as is evident from demonstration of solidarity with the Kashmiri people across the globe, said a press release.

Touching upon the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, the state president said that the Kashmiris were being displaced from their own homeland. The exact figures of the incidents in the held territory are not available because of communicate blockade, but it can be confidently stated that the Kashmiris are being mercilessly butchers, rendered physically disabled and deprived of eyesight while the youth are being arrested under black laws like the so-called public safety act and the armed forces special powers act, and are being thrown in the prison without trial.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are faced with a terrible war, and what India is doing is ethnic cleansing and genocide", he said regretting that the powerful world capital are silent despite support of the international civil society and media to the Kashmiri people.

While declaring occupied Kashmir as hotspot of state terrorism and Islamophobia, Sardar Masood Khan appealed to the Scottish parliamentarians to contact their government and counterparts across the world, and persuade them to speak in favor of the Kashmiri people, and hold India strictly accountable for its crimes against mankind.

He maintained that the people of Kashmir are being alienated, disenfranchised and dispossessed of their land. The situation is very serious and it's hard to put it in words. The full scale of atrocities is still not known due to a communication blockade. But one thing is very certain that Kashmiris are being killed mercilessly, maimed and blinded and they are incarcerated and detained under black laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), he added.

The president said the territory of Kashmir after August 5, 2019 was invaded, reoccupied and now colonized. The territory has been bifurcated and brought under the Indian union. All this taking palace without the consent of its people.

The Kashmiris, he regretted,are passing through the darkest period of their history as they face total annihilation and extermination. Kashmiris will remember those who stood by them during this period and all those who didn't speak up for their rights.

He urged the Scottish parliamentarians to urge their government and reach out to their parliamentary peers all over the world to speak for the Kashmiris.

Addressing webinar at Pakistan Embassy in Khartoum, the AJK president called upon the Sudanese government and the people to play their leadership role in creating awareness in the African states about the latest situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted that Sudan has team of best diplomats who can play their important role moulding public opinion the Africa states for the solution of Kashmir conflict. Sudan is an influential country and is a rising economy. You have a great leadership role in Africa and the Arab League. You have a strong voice. Please speak up for the people of Kashmir and call for the accountability of India who is engaged in extermination of a nation.

Kashmiris are waiting for your intervention and your support as very important prominent member of the OIC and African Union, President Khan concluded.