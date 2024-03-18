Open Menu

AJK President Urges Strengthening Of Freedom Movement

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

AJK President urges strengthening of freedom movement

Azad and Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, speaking at an Iftar party in his native village Khari Sharif near Mirpur city, emphasized the importance of strengthening the ongoing freedom movement against India on Monday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Azad and Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, speaking at an Iftar party in his native village Khari Sharif near Mirpur city, emphasized the importance of strengthening the ongoing freedom movement against India on Monday.

He stated that every Kashmiri has a national responsibility to contribute to the liberation struggle's success. Acknowledging the support he received from the people, Chaudhry highlighted his efforts to make Azad Jammu Kashmir a true base camp for the freedom movement.

He mentioned his international visits where he raised awareness about the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Chaudhry referenced recent high-profile engagements, including a news conference with American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and a visit by the British High Commissioner to Mirpur, as part of his campaign to garner international support for the Kashmiri cause.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Khari, Chaudhry promised to prioritize solving issues in the Khari Sharif constituency, including making it a Tehsil.

He mentioned ongoing development projects, including road construction, and announced a grant of three and a half crore rupees for education and health initiatives, approved by AJK Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain.

The Iftar dinner also saw addresses from Minister for Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chairman District Council Raja Navid Akhtar Goga, and others.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Education Water Visit Road Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Housing

Recent Stories

Nomination papers of Aseefa Bibi for NA 207 accept ..

Nomination papers of Aseefa Bibi for NA 207 accepted

10 minutes ago
 Violent clash over water tank dispute in Bahawalna ..

Violent clash over water tank dispute in Bahawalnagar suburb

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budg ..

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget

15 minutes ago
 Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching ..

Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..

15 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further r ..

Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices

15 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers continues

Crackdown against profiteers continues

17 minutes ago
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police ..

Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi

32 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

32 minutes ago
 SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax coll ..

SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards

36 minutes ago
 Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricul ..

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..

36 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries order ..

Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered

36 minutes ago
 SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation ca ..

SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir