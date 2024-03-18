AJK President urges strengthening of freedom movement

Azad and Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, speaking at an Iftar party in his native village Khari Sharif near Mirpur city, emphasized the importance of strengthening the ongoing freedom movement against India on Monday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Azad and Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, speaking at an Iftar party in his native village Khari Sharif near Mirpur city, emphasized the importance of strengthening the ongoing freedom movement against India on Monday.

He stated that every Kashmiri has a national responsibility to contribute to the liberation struggle's success. Acknowledging the support he received from the people, Chaudhry highlighted his efforts to make Azad Jammu Kashmir a true base camp for the freedom movement.

He mentioned his international visits where he raised awareness about the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Chaudhry referenced recent high-profile engagements, including a news conference with American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and a visit by the British High Commissioner to Mirpur, as part of his campaign to garner international support for the Kashmiri cause.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Khari, Chaudhry promised to prioritize solving issues in the Khari Sharif constituency, including making it a Tehsil.

He mentioned ongoing development projects, including road construction, and announced a grant of three and a half crore rupees for education and health initiatives, approved by AJK Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain.

The Iftar dinner also saw addresses from Minister for Energy and Water Resources Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chairman District Council Raja Navid Akhtar Goga, and others.

APP/ahr/378