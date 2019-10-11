UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Accuses India Of Targeting Civilians At LoC To Divert International Community's Attention From Kashmir

Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:41 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Friday that India was targeting civilian population at cease fire line to divert the attention of the international community from the unrelenting military lock-down and communications blockade in the held valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) , Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Friday that India was targeting civilian population at cease fire line to divert the attention of the international community from the unrelenting military lock-down and communications blockade in the held valley.

In his series of tweets and meetings with different delegations in the state's metropolis on Friday, he said India had besieged eight million people due to fear of protests on large scale and deployed over nine hundred thousand troops who could be seen in every nook and corner of the occupied valley.

The prime minister said Indian troops had paralyzed normal life in the valley and thousands of people had been detained while other thousands are missing.

He said fascist Narrinder Modi was following the agenda of extremist organization RSS which were bent on elimination of minorities particularly Muslims.

Raja Farooq Haider said even innocent children and women were not safe from Indian shelling at Line of Control (LoC).

Paying rich tribute to the valiant armed forces and people living alongside LoC , he said they stood like an iron wall against Indian aggression.

The AJK prime minister reiterated that Kashmiris who are rendering sacrifices to get right to self determination for the last seventy two years will not be let alone in this critical time.

Terming Pakistan a lone lawyer of Kashmiris, he said the way Pakistani nation, government and Army expressed solidarity with the brethren Kashmiris, it had boosted their morale.

Farooq Haider vowed to continue support for the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir at every available forum and appealed the international community to take a serious notice of the human crisis in the occupied Kashmir and war like situation on LoC.

