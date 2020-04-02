UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Asks World Powers To Take Cognizance Of Indian Attempt To Illegally Change Demographic Structure IOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:13 PM

AJK Prime Minister asks world powers to take cognizance of Indian attempt to illegally change demographic structure IOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday appealed P5 members of the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the Indian attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday appealed P5 members of the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the Indian attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister strongly condemned and rejected the Indian introduction of "Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Order 2020" and termed it against the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and sheer violations of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

"India after abrogating the special status of the disputed territory, in her second step wants to deprive Kashmir of its Muslim identity by converting the majority of Muslims into a minority", the PM added.

He said Modi regime has nothing to do with humanity and added that New Delhi was taking advantage of the international community's focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic advance with its sinister Hindutva agenda.

"International community must come-forward and take serious notice of the Indian move aimed to change the demographic composition of the occupied valley", he appealed.

Raja Farooq Haider said that that Indian action was a continuation of India's illegal and unilateral steps since August 5, 2019 and a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

"New domicile laws in Kashmir would grant same rights to ex Indian Army officials, civil officers, their kids and other students who had studied in Kashmir as the permanent residents of the state. The recent Indian move would not only deprive the native Kashmiris from their jobs but also to their land and other natural resources", Haider feared.

The Prime Minister added that such motives clearly indicate that Indian government is going to settle its citizen in IOJK by providing them jobs. "It will be disastrous as Kashmiris would lost their identity too", PM cautioned.

He said Modi doctrine was continuously targeting Kashmiris and committing brutalities but it must know that despite all its atrocities, it couldn't deprive of Kashmiris their fundamental right, right to self determination, which has been promised to them by UNSC.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Kashmiris will never accept such blatant usurpation of their fundamental rights and attempts to change their demography and distinct identity.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Army United Nations Minority Jammu New Delhi Geneva Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 2020 Muslim All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

UK Registers Largest Day-On-Day Increase in COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Calls for Urgent OPEC+ Talks to Balan ..

3 minutes ago

Libya Discusses Repatriation of Citizens Stuck in ..

3 minutes ago

Tablighi Jamaat fully cooperating with government ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Hydrauli ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi city to have new hospital for COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.