AJK Prime Minister asks world powers to take cognizance of Indian attempt to illegally change demographic structure IOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday appealed P5 members of the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the Indian attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday appealed P5 members of the UN Security Council to take immediate cognizance of the Indian attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister strongly condemned and rejected the Indian introduction of "Jammu and Kashmir Re-organization Order 2020" and termed it against the fundamental rights of Kashmiris and sheer violations of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

"India after abrogating the special status of the disputed territory, in her second step wants to deprive Kashmir of its Muslim identity by converting the majority of Muslims into a minority", the PM added.

He said Modi regime has nothing to do with humanity and added that New Delhi was taking advantage of the international community's focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic advance with its sinister Hindutva agenda.

"International community must come-forward and take serious notice of the Indian move aimed to change the demographic composition of the occupied valley", he appealed.

Raja Farooq Haider said that that Indian action was a continuation of India's illegal and unilateral steps since August 5, 2019 and a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

"New domicile laws in Kashmir would grant same rights to ex Indian Army officials, civil officers, their kids and other students who had studied in Kashmir as the permanent residents of the state. The recent Indian move would not only deprive the native Kashmiris from their jobs but also to their land and other natural resources", Haider feared.

The Prime Minister added that such motives clearly indicate that Indian government is going to settle its citizen in IOJK by providing them jobs. "It will be disastrous as Kashmiris would lost their identity too", PM cautioned.

He said Modi doctrine was continuously targeting Kashmiris and committing brutalities but it must know that despite all its atrocities, it couldn't deprive of Kashmiris their fundamental right, right to self determination, which has been promised to them by UNSC.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Kashmiris will never accept such blatant usurpation of their fundamental rights and attempts to change their demography and distinct identity.