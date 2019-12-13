UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Inaugurates Forest Recreational Park At Barrora

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:21 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday inaugurated Raja Muhammad Haider Khan Auditorium at Cadet College Chatter Kalaas and Forest Recreational Park at Barrora

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday inaugurated Raja Muhammad Haider Khan Auditorium at Cadet College Chatter Kalaas and Forest Recreational Park at Barrora.

The Recreational Park has been established at 145 acre land at a cost of 140 million rupees with a separate parking for 700 vehicles and a cafeteria for the tourists visiting the scenic areas of the state. The park is also equipped with other requisite facilities.

Minister Forest Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Minister Auqaf Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan, Secretary Forests Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani also attended the inaugural ceremony of the Barrora Recreational Park.

Earlier, addressing the Parents Day Function at Cadet College Chatter Kallas, Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that establishment of cadet college in the capital city was a dream for all.

He said youth were the future of nation and urged cadets to continue their education with full dedication for the bright future of the country.

Minister Auqaf Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan and Principal Cadet College Brigadier (R) Muhammad Azeem Khan also addressed the function.

The prime minister distributed prizes among the cadets for their outstanding performance in educational and sports activities.

