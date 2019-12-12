AJK Prime Minister seeks emergence of an umbrella of Kashmiri leadership to raise the plight of Kashmiris at international level

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that bodies of the Kashmiri martyrs of the Occupied Valley wrapped in the national flag manifest there deep-rooted love and attachment with the Pakistan

Addressing oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Supreme Court Bar Association in the State's capital town on Thursday, he said the sacrifices of the Kashmiris for their right to self determination were unprecedented.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan stressed the need to establish an umbrella comprising representatives of AJK government and Hurriyat leaders to raise the plight of Kashmiris at international level to expose Narrinder Modi led BJP government's dirty games and conspiracies against the Muslims.

He said conspiracy of dividing Kashmir would be foiled with full force.

The Prime Minister said thousands of youth had been disappeared by Indian troops while hundred thousand women were disgraced.

"Indian brutalities have crossed all limits and Tehar prison is like a Guant�namo Bay for the Kashmiris", the premier added.

"Indian government wants to change the demographic composition of the disputed territory and it is evident that non state-subjects being settled in the occupied valley which is being strongly resisted by the all sections of the society in the held valley", Haider added.

"The AJK government and Legislative Assembly have attained administrative, financial and legislative powers through 13th Amendments. Quadianis were declared non-Muslims through 12th Amendment bill", Haider further said.

Raja Farooq Haider said that austerity measures were taken to increase revenue and curtailed expenditures.

Referring to a point, he said strength of judges in the judiciary was enhanced and assured that lawyers would be provided money for treatment facilities.

The Prime Minister announced 2.5 million rupees as grant for Supreme Court Bar.

Earlier, Raja Farooq Haider Khan administered oath to the newly elected members of Supreme Court Bar Association.

Newly elected President of the Bar Khawaja Manzoor Qadir Dar Advocate and Secretary Najam ul Saqib Advocate also addressed the ceremony.