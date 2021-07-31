AJK Tax net connected with digitalized national tax network

(@FahadShabbir)

The Azad Jammu Kashmir Tax system has been connected with the National digitalised Tax System with immediate effect, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) The Azad Jammu Kashmir Tax system has been connected with the National digitalised Tax System with immediate effect, it was officially announced.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan inaugurated the Digital system of income tax at a special ceremony held at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late yesterday.

Speaking on this occasion the CS termed the linkage of digital tax system as a historical step forward not only towards national unity and cohesion but would help increase Tax collection in Azad Kashmir.

He said the tax collection of Azad Kashmir was very encouraging in last year, he expressed the hope that after the introduction of the new system the tax collection would be increased further.

The Chief Secretary said the digital system will save the time of the people and also provide online information to the taxpayers.

Commissioner Inland Revenue Department of AJK Government Sardar Zafar Mehamood Khan in his briefing on this occasion about the digital tax system said that the system would improve the Tax Collection and would also close the door of bogus invoices.

He said the services of facilitation officers will be available to the Inland Revenue department to provide guidance of the taxpayers and added that the new system will eliminate the physical interaction between tax collectors and taxpayers.

The Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal was also present on this occasion.