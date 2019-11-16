UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amid Lockdown, Rains, Snowfall Add To Miseries Of IOK People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:26 PM

Amid lockdown, rains, snowfall add to miseries of IOK people

The increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have already been suffering immensely due to strict military siege since August 5,in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have already been suffering immensely due to strict military siege since August 5,in occupied Kashmir, .

Due to continued lockdown, people could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter a centuries-old practice as Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory remains closed for most of the season, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The situation in Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions is far from the normal for 104th consecutive day, today, as anger runs high among the masses against India over its move of repealing special status of occupied Kashmir and putting the territory under military siege.

There is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory amid massive deployment of Indian troops in every nook and corner of the occupied territory. The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections remains in force and the restoration of some communications restrictions, such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the peopleThe residents of Valley continue to show their resentment against New Delhi by observing civil disobedience over its anti-Kashmir moves. As part of this movement, the shopkeepers keep their shops closed in most part of the day while students are not attending the educational institutions. The offices are also witnessing a very thin attendance.

Related Topics

India Internet Mobile Jammu New Delhi August Muslim Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Shane Watson excited for PSL matches

7 minutes ago

Serbian president Vucic hospitalised

1 minute ago

Alam Kabaddi club clinches trophy

1 minute ago

Loan disbursement under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programm ..

5 minutes ago

Over 20 Subway Stations Closed in Paris in Run-Up ..

6 minutes ago

Iran's Gas Price Hikes Spark Protests Throughout S ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.