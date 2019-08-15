UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amnesty International Voices Support For Kashmiris, Urges Modi To End Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

Amnesty International voices support for Kashmiris, urges Modi to end lockdown

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International on Thursday expressed serious concern over the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to end ongoing lockdown in the valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Human rights watchdog Amnesty International on Thursday expressed serious concern over the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to end ongoing lockdown in the valley.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that his decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir have the support of the people of India, then he must immediately lift the 10-day-old communications blackout," Head of Amnesty International India Aakar Patel in a statement said, as India celebrated its independence day on August 15th.

Aakar Patel stressed that Prime Minister Modi must listen to the people in the region and engage with them when it comes to decisions affecting their lives.

"Right now, as India celebrates her freedom, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are unable to contact their loved ones and express their views freely. Any restrictions must always be limited in duration and proportionate for a legitimate purpose defined under international law," he said.

The official said the ongoing complete clampdown on civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir would "only increase tensions, alienate the people and increase the risk of further human rights violations." The press release of Amnesty International mentioned the lockdown and communications blackout in Kashmir, stressing that it not only restricted the outflow of information but also hindered access to education and healthcare.

The Amnesty International also expressed concern over the detention of political opposition leaders and activists in the region including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti since 5 August.

It quoted the statement of a UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression as saying that "shutting down entire parts of communications systems can never be justified under international human rights law".

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Omar Abdullah Education Narendra Modi Amnesty International Jammu Independence August Mufti Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights o ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey won't tolerate US delay over Syria safe zon ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Expects to Recieve $3Bln i ..

5 minutes ago

Moon Says South Korea Ready to Work With Japan If ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Budget Surplus in January-July Grows to 3. ..

5 minutes ago

US asks Gibraltar to keep Iranian tanker in detent ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.