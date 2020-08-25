Anjuman-e-Awqaf Jamia Masjid demanded release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Anjuman-e-Awqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has demanded immediate release of Chairman of Hurriyat Forum and head of Awqaf, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Anjuman-e-Awqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has demanded immediate release of Chairman of Hurriyat Forum and head of Awqaf, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

A statement issued by Anjuman-e-Awqaf on the occasion of the 31st anniversary said that the motive behind the infamous operation which took place on August 25, 1989 was to weaken the centrality of the grand masjid, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The statement demanded that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who had been under house arrest for the past several months be released immediately so that he can carry out his duty of guiding the oppressed people through his religious sermons and social speeches from the pulpit of the Jamia Masjid.

The statement said that the operation in Jamia Masjid Srinagar led to the desecration of other religious sites and places including Ashar Sharif Hazrat Bill, Astana Alia Chirar Sharif, Khanqah Faiz Panah Tral and Astana Alia Khanyar in the occupied territory in order to weaken the unity of the Muslims.

The Anjuman Auqaf said that during this notorious operation, Indian troops by entering the Jama Masjid violated the sanctity of this great place of worship and hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Kashmir.