APHC Leader Shafi Lone Censure Continued Lockdown In Indian Occupied Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:19 PM

APHC leader Shafi Lone censure continued lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir

The APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone, has censured the continued lockdown and suspension of internet and other means of communication imposed by the Indian government in the occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone, has censured the continued lockdown and suspension of internet and other means of communication imposed by the Indian government in the occupied Kashmir.

Mohammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of the territory had been facing hardship since August 5 when the Indian government repealed Kashmir's special status and divided it into two union territories.

He said that shortage of commodities and medicines due to the continued siege by the Indian government had added to the miseries of the Kashmiri people. He said that the business activities had come to a standstill as the crop and fruit had been destroyed, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that people of the territory rejected the illegal rule of India and the unilateral action of August 5 and were continuing the civil disobedience movement to express their resentment. He deplored that the occupation authorities had kept the Hurriyat leadership under house arrest and in prisons and had detained hundreds of Kashmiris, mostly youth, under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

He appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to stop its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and implement the UN resolutions for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

