APHC, others seek release of detainees amid growing corona ravages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees amid spreading coronavirus.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad said that a large number of Hurriyat leaders, activists and thousands of Kashmiri youth arrested before and after August 2019 were languishing in Tihar, Kot Bhalwal, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails in India and the occupied territory. He demanded immediate release of the detainees, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said the relatives were worried about the health and safety of the detainees and urged the international human rights organizations to uphold the great values of humanity and play their role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees.

He pointed out that physical and mental health of most of the detainees was deteriorating due to the illegal detention and pitiful jail conditions.

The APHC leader said inhumane torture, arrests and detentions could not weaken the spirit of Kashmiri people.

Chairman of Democratic Political Movement (DPM) Khawaja Firdous urged the Kashmiri youth to beware of the RSS and Hindutva tactics to divert them from Islamic teachings and the ongoing freedom movement. He said that New Delhi would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He vowed the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle to bring the freedom movement to its logical conclusion.