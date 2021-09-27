APHC rejects any Kashmir solution within Indian legal framework

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying rich tribute to the martyrs of Bandipora, Uri and other parts of the territory has said that the freedom-loving Kashmiri people are indebted to the precious sacrifices given by the youth for the sacred cause, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterating the pledge to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion reaffirmed that the Kashmiris would never allow anyone to sabotage the freedom movement for petty political or material gains.

He rejected any solution to the Kashmir issue within the Indian constitution and clarified that Kashmiri martyrs have rendered their precious lives for the absolute freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

The spokesman strongly condemned the incessant use of brute force, killing the innocent youth in fake encounters and custody.

He said that organizing aerial military activities on the world famous Dal Lake in the name of entertainment and mock drills has created a frightful atmosphere, but clarified that the freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir could not be suppressed through such things.

He urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other human rights organizations, including, Amnesty international, Human Rights Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to visit the war-torn territory of Jammu and Kashmir and take stock of the grim situation with regard to Indian brutalities, mass killings and arbitrary arrests in Kashmir.

APHC spokesman also demanded an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security council resolutions and the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.