'Black Day' being observed across LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the World are observing Black Day, today, to convey to the international community that they reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland and will continue their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination.

On October 27,1947 Indian troops had invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in violation of the Partition Plan of the subcontinent and against the Kashmiris' aspirations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The day is being marked by a complete shutdown in IIOJK.

A march will be conducted towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar, today, while protest rallies will be held in world capitals to draw attention of the international community towards Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Call for the shutdown and march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat organizations.

The observance of the "Black Day" is also aimed at drawing attention of the world towards the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir due to the continued military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist regime in the territory since August 5, 2019.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements said October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the Indian repression cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people who are determined to continue their struggle for right to self-determination till complete success.