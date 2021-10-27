Black Day observed in Sukkur against indian occupation in Kashmir

The district administration and different organizations observed a black day here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir against the occupation of their region by the Indian forces in 1947

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration and different organizations observed a black day here on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir against the occupation of their region by the Indian forces in 1947.

The district administration Sukkur held a rally outside the Sukkur Press Club.

Deputy commissioner (DC), Javed Ahmed led it, while officials of the education and local government departments, representatives of religious groups and NGOs participated.

The participants held banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India over the occupation of Kashmir.

They demanded the United Nations resolve the longstanding dispute in line with the desires of the people of occupied Kashmir.

The DC condemned India over the dispute and said Kashmir was part of Pakistan and no force could separate them.

He said the people of Pakistan fully supported the demand of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination and that Kashmiris would get freedom soon.