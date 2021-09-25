UrduPoint.com

British MP Expresses Concern Over Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:21 PM

British MP expresses concern over human rights abuses in IIOJK

Member of British Parliament (MP) Rachel Hopkins has expressed concern about the human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Member of British Parliament (MP) Rachel Hopkins has expressed concern about the human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, she urged the British government to play its part in supporting peace and Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

"I'm very concerned about the human rights abuses in Kashmir. The UK govt must play its part in supporting peace & Kashmiris' right to self-determination", she tweeted.

