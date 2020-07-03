UrduPoint.com
Burhan-like Brave Youth Will Give A Befitting Response To Indian Aggression: Ali Gilani

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Burhan-like brave youth will give a befitting response to Indian aggression: Ali Gilani

The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said Burhan-like brave youth of Kashmir would give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said Burhan-like brave youth of Kashmir would give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service he said that Burhan was a continuation of the history that gave the Muslims of the sub-continent a safe homeland and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He said that Burhan Wani is also a great soldier in the caravan of martyrs of Kashmir. The destination of the caravan was the pleasure of Allah through the support and help of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Burhan Wani was extra-judicially killed along with two other colleagues by Indian troops in Bamdoora village, area of Kokernag in occupied Kashmir, on July 8, 2016.

