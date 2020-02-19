Chief Justice AJK Supreme Court summons special judicial meeting :

The Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman State Judicial Policy Making Committee Chaudhary Ibrahim Zia had summoned a special meeting of Judicial Policy Making Committee at Mirpur on Thursday

The Judicial Policy Making Committee will apprise and discuss the resolution of non judicial disputes and specially would discuss the recent unpleasant incident took place between the lawyers and police and the Committee would also ponder over to make a comprehensive policy in that regard.

The Chief Justice Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also invited the Voice Chairman Bar Council, President Supreme Court Bar Association and the President of Central Bar Association to attend the meeting.